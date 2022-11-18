Junior League of Birmingham’s Coffee Chat about Elder Fraud

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Community Roundtables and Market Noel present a coffee chat about elder fraud. As criminals become more creative, it is important to learn how to identify the latest cons to protect yourself and your loved ones. FBI Special Agent Felicia English and Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine Crosby will talk about the recent trends in financial scams, particularly those targeting vulnerable senior citizens. This unique event is a mid-morning break in the midst of Market Noel shopping on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. and will give attendees the opportunity to have direct access to experts that they normally wouldn’t have. Coffee and pastries will be provided, as well as shopping coupons for those in attendance. Entry is included with a general Market Noel ticket.

Coffee Chat about Elder Fraud is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Cheers to 100 Years, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies with Santa, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center from Nov. 17-19. The market features more than 100 stores from across the southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 26 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. Five tickets to Preview Noel help raise enough money to start a “period pantry” at a local school for guidance counselors to distribute when needed. One child’s ticket to Brunch with the Big Guy provides 40 diapers to an infant or toddler in need through the JLB’s Diaper Bank. One adult ticket to Brunch with the Big Guy can purchase a new outfit for a sexual assault victim who’s given their clothing up as evidence.

For more information about Market Noel and this event, visit www.marketnoel.net.