Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is bringing a sleigh full of holiday cheer to The Finley Center Nov. 17-20, 2021 for its annual Market Noel fundraiser presented by Regions Bank! The holiday market features more than 80 stores from across the nation and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more. Market Noel welcomes vendors located here in Alabama and throughout the country, including Indianola Pecan House, Dear Prudence, CUTCO Cutlery, Swoozie’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Harper Pointe, Clayton and Crume, Made in the Deep South and more. With the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, patrons will be able to attend Market Noel and shop until they drop Thursday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 20.

In addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event, the Junior League will also host other Market Noel special events throughout the week of Nov. 17-20 that will surely get you into the holiday gift giving spirit. Preview Noel kicks off Market Noel on Nov. 17 and gives attendees an exclusive merry sneak peek into the holiday market with a private shopping experience. Other events planned for the community are JLB Hearts Birmingham on Nov. 18, First Responders Luncheon and Jingle and Flamingle on Nov. 19, and Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies with Santa on Nov. 20.

The JLB is also excited to bring back a popular Market Noel feature this year - “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24 and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids! The specially curated kits will include letters, props, activities, instructions, materials and photo guides for each night’s shenanigan. The 24-day kit is $100 and the 7-day kit is $40. Elf is not included.

Shop and sleigh your holiday gift list at Market Noel all while supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of Birmingham women and children in need. Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 30 community projects. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket helps provide hot dinners for two women who are recovering from addiction and participating in financial literacy and employment readiness training through Foundry Ministries’ Hope Inspired Ministries. The purchase of just two general admission Market Noel tickets helps provide an entire outfit for a survivor of sexual violence who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center’s Rape Response Program, among much more.

For more information about Market Noel or to purchase tickets, visit www.marketnoel.net. Learn more about the JLB at www.jlbonline.com.