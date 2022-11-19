Junior League of Birmingham’s Milk and Cookies with Santa

As a part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB)’s Market Noel event, Milk and Cookies with Santa is taking place Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12 to 3 p.m. For $36, two adults and two children will gain general admission to the holiday shopping event and get a picture and visit with the Big Guy himself, along with milk and cookies for the kids and refreshments for the parents.

Milk and Cookies is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Cheers to 100 Years, Coffee Chat about Elder Fraud and Brunch with the Big Guy in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 100 stores from across the southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 26 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. One family’s ticket to Milk and Cookies provides 40 diapers to an infant or toddler in need through the JLB’s Diaper Bank and can purchase a new outfit for a sexual assault victim who’s given their clothing up as evidence.

For more information about Market Noel, Milk and Cookies with Santa or to purchase tickets, visit www.marketnoel.net.