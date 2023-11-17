Junior League of Birmingham’s Sundaes with Santa

As a part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB)’s Market Noel event, Sundaes with Santa is taking place Friday, Nov. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. For $36, two adults and two children will gain general admission to the holiday shopping event and get a picture and visit with the Big Guy himself, along with sweet treats provided by Bruster’s Ice Cream. Additional tickets can be added for $15 and $9 for children ages 2 and up.

Sundaes with Santa is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, Holiday Heroes Lunch, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Milk and Cookies with Santa and Brunch with the Big Guy in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 100 vendors from across the southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Shop your holiday gift list at Market Noel while still supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of those in our community. Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 28 community projects. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. The purchase of five general admission tickets provides all material needed for one day of enrichment for children and their families staying at Children’s of Alabama through the Family Fun Times program.

For more information about Market Noel, Sundaes with Santa or to purchase tickets, visit www.marketnoel.net.