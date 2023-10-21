Kid One Transport's Trick or Trot 5k

Get into the Halloween spirit at the 11th Annual Trick or Trot 5K benefiting Kid One Transport! The Trick or Trot 5K is a costume run that traditionally takes place in downtown Birmingham, Alabama through the streets of the Lakeview District.

The event includes 5K, a costume contest (social media), & a tshirt. Runners of all ages, strollers and pets are welcome!

There will be awards given for Biggest Team (Community and Corporate), Most Spirited Team (Best Costumes), Most Spirited Individual (Best Costume), Most Spirited Kid (Best Costume), and Most Spirited Pet & Owner (Best Costume)! Costumes are not required to participate but are encouraged - the more spirited the better!

Proceeds help Kid One Transport provide transportation for Alabama's vulnerable children & expectant mothers to essential health care.