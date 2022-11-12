Lakeview District Trot Parade with the Budweiser Clydesdales

Giddy up, Lakeview! The tradition of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be on full display on Saturday, Nov. 12 for the Lakeview District Trot Parade. Closing down the block of 29th Street South, the Clydesdales will trot through the neighborhood as they carry Budweiser on their hitch and deliver it to restaurants and bars along Lakeview as an early Christmas present, wrapped with a bow and horseshoe. From 2 to 4 p.m., attendees will be able to witness the magic of the Clydesdales and are invited to partake in Budweiser specials offered at participating Lakeview bars and restaurants in celebration of the Clydesdales’ visit to Lakeview.

The Budweiser Clydesdales’ appearance in Birmingham is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. Their trip to the Magic City has been made possible by Adams Beverages, a beverage distribution company proudly servicing 28 counties in North Carolina and 38 counties in Alabama. Adams distributes an award-winning lineup of beer, wine and non-alcoholic products, including Anheuser-Busch brews. Family owned and operated since 1937, Adams is passionate about beverages and is committed to maintaining the highest standards possible. This is evident in their partnership with the Budweiser Clydesdales as they are a symbol of optimism and prosperity.

Performance days for a Budweiser Clydesdale are a combination of excitement and perfection. While the horses are groomed daily, special attention is given to their appearance on performance days. The expert groomers who travel with the horses spend approximately five hours washing and grooming the horses, polishing the harness, braiding red and white ribbons into the manes, and inserting red and white bows into the tails. The Clydesdales travel in a style befitting a king. In order to provide rest for each of the eight “first-string” horses, the Clydesdale hitch teams always travel with a total of 10. The traveling caravan includes three 50-foot tractor-trailers custom built for the horses with rubber flooring, air suspension and vent fans to ease the rigors of hours on the road. Two tractor-trailers carry the Clydesdales and a third carries everything else including the iconic beer wagon and a full set of handcrafted, patent leather and solid brass harnesses.

In addition to the Lakeview Trot Parade, the Clydesdales’ tour will also include the following:

Jingle & Mingle with the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales - Thursday, Nov. 10

Alabama’s 75th Annual National Veterans Day Parade - Friday, Nov. 11 (With Parade After Party)

Cullman Christmas Market Open House - Sunday, Nov. 13

For more information about these events and the Budweiser Clydesdales, visit www.adamsbeverages.net/BudClydesdales.