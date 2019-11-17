Little Seeds: Nature's Paintbrush

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Give your child an opportunity to experience fall at Birmingham Botanical Gardens! The beautiful colors and falling leaves will inspire budding young artists as they explore the themes of harvest and seasonal change.

Led by horticulturist Amanda Clark, attendees will paint with leaves, stamp with apples, and craft with corn. Part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Little Seeds series, the class is designed for children ages 4+ (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present).

Cost is $16 for members of the Friends and $20 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/natures-paintbrush.php

