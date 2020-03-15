Little Seeds: St. Patrick’s Day Moss Gardens

Little Seeds: For children ages 4 and above (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present). Celebrate each season of the Gardens by discovering its environment through garden walks, stories, nature-themed painting and crafts, and special snacks. Spots are limited, so please pre-register.

Are you ready for rainy days to make way for a green spring? Join us during St. Patrick’s Day weekend as we tour the Conservatory and create a moss garden to take home and brighten your little one’s day! Led by horticulturist Amanda Clark. Cost is $16 for members of the Friends and $20 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/moss-gardens.php