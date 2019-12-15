Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic

Google Calendar - Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic - 2019-12-15 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic - 2019-12-15 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic - 2019-12-15 14:30:00 iCalendar - Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic - 2019-12-15 14:30:00

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Give your child an opportunity to celebrate the coming of winter by joining the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for Winter Garden Magic, part of the Friends’ Little Seeds series for children ages 4+ (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present).

Participants will craft a collection of holiday nature treasures using winter garden favorites such as evergreens, pine cones, and cinnamon while making snow and learning how Birmingham Botanical Gardens prepares for winter.

Cost is $16 for members of the Friends and $20 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/winter-garden-magic.php

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic - 2019-12-15 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic - 2019-12-15 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic - 2019-12-15 14:30:00 iCalendar - Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic - 2019-12-15 14:30:00