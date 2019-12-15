Little Seeds: Winter Garden Magic

Give your child an opportunity to celebrate the coming of winter by joining the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens for Winter Garden Magic, part of the Friends’ Little Seeds series for children ages 4+ (3-year-olds may attend with an adult present).

Participants will craft a collection of holiday nature treasures using winter garden favorites such as evergreens, pine cones, and cinnamon while making snow and learning how Birmingham Botanical Gardens prepares for winter.

Cost is $16 for members of the Friends and $20 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/winter-garden-magic.php