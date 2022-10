MBBC's Living Nativity will be on December 20, 21, and 22 this year with shows at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the lower parking lot of the church. Come watch reenactments of the Christmas story and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies as we celebrate the season together.

(the "from" and "to" part of the submission are wrong - but there are two show times each night at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.)