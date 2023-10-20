Lost Girl

Indian Springs School 190 Woodward Drive, City of Pelham, Alabama 35124

Indian Springs Theatre proudly presents "Lost Girl," a coming-of-age exploration of first love and lasting loss by playwright Kimberly Belflower.

Lost Girl continues the story of Wendy Darling in the years following her adventures with Peter Pan. Unable to move on from her youthful experiences and adventures, Wendy decides she must find Peter again. Along the way, she meets other girls who went to Neverland and learns she is not alone.

Friday, October 20 | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 | 2:00 p.m.

*Please note: this show is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Tickets are $5.00 for students and $10.00 for adults. The run time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

