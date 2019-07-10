Lunch & Learn: Critters

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Bring your lunch to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and join us for this free Brown Bag Lunch & Learn to explore the best strategies to repel wildlife that gnaw, chew, crawl and/or fly! No reservations required. Drinks and dessert provided. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/lunch--learn-critters.php

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
