The M4A Program

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging (M4A) program. The M4A mission is to help older adults and people with disabilities live with dignity in their homes and communities for as long as possible through a comprehensive, coordinated care system. Come learn how M4A can help you or your family.
