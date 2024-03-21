Get ready to slam dunk against food insecurity as Magic City Madness makes its return! Magic City Harvest, a non-profit food recovery program in Birmingham dedicated to combating hunger in the community, is thrilled to host its 2nd Annual Magic City Madness event on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 4 to 9 p.m., at Cahaba Brewing (4500 5th Ave. S., Building C, Birmingham, AL 35222). Magic City Madness will be an action-packed evening celebrating the excitement of March Madness filled with games, prizes, food and drink, all for a slam-dunk combination of hoops and giving back. All proceeds from the event will go back into the community to feed Birmingham’s hungry neighbors.

Magic City Harvest invites the public to come for the day or drop by whenever you can - join us to watch your bracket get busted and to cheer on the Cinderella to the sweet 16. You’ve got a bracket, your coworkers have brackets, and your friends have brackets! Invite them all, and make your way down to Cahaba Brewing to watch the madness unfold together! Ticket prices range from $25 to $50. General admission includes two drink tickets, opportunities to win prizes and access to food from Little Donkey, allowing guests to get their grub on while enjoying a refreshing beer or cocktail and all the action-packed, bracket-breaking excitement. Each Youth Ticket/Designated Driver ticket can be purchased for $40 and includes attendance and food. Drinks Only tickets include two drinks and tickets for prizes at $25 each.

Currently serving 30 plus feeding agencies in Birmingham, Magic City Harvest ensures that its neighbors have access to proper nutritious meals, providing 1,800 meals per day to help alleviate the immediate hunger need in Birmingham. Magic City Harvest offers free access to healthy food for agencies that need it at absolutely no cost by rescuing excess food that would otherwise be thrown away at schools, wholesale food distribution centers, restaurants, churches, event venues and grocery stores. Magic City Harvest then uses its refrigerated trucks to transport the donated food from the donor and deliver to the organization’s frontline feeding agency partners that same day. In 2023, Magic City Harvest’s efforts resulted in providing over 864,512 meals, equating to over 1.2 million servings of food, to those who are hungry in Birmingham.

For more information about Magic City Harvest and to purchase tickets for Magic City Madness, visit www.magiccityharvest.org.

Gracious sponsors of Magic City Madness include Medical Properties Trust, Little Donkey and Cahaba Brewing with additional support by Farris, Riley & Pitt; Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church; Turnbull, Holcomb & Lemoine, PC; SCA Health; Hi Cotton, LLC; EDS America Development; Blake Shultz, Realtor; and Southern States Bank. Your support helps make a significant impact in the fight against food insecurity in our community.