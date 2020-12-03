Managing your Money for Students | Presented by Regions

GirlSpring's corporate partner, Regions, will be presenting this wonderful program, Managing Your Money for Students. We encourage middle and high school students to attend as well as parents!

From our partner, Regions:

At Regions, we strive to provide you with the guidance you need to help you reach your financial goals. At this seminar, you’ll learn practical, day-to-day financial fundamentals that are designed to help you embrace your future. We’ll answer your questions and assist you so you can make the important financial decisions that matter to you. It’s all provided at no cost to you.

Take steps toward a successful financial future! Learn how to track and decrease your daily spending and even increase your income!