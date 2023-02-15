Greater Birmingham chapter of OLLI@UA presents a free program entitled “Manitou Cave of Alabama: A living Natural Museum and a Walk Through Time.” Expert from the Manitou Foundation will explain that the Manitou Cave is a 320-million-year-old Alabama treasure with a long and varied geological, biological, archaeological, cultural and historical significance. The cave was an underground ceremonial location for the Cherokee in the early 1800s before their forced removal on the Trail of Tears, a salt peter mine during the 1860s, one of the first tourist attractions in Alabama in the 1880s, a Cold War fall-out shelter and more. After interstate I-59 opened, travelers bypassed Fort Payne, where the cave is located, and Manitou Cave tourism declined. Manitou Cave closed in 1979 and remained abandoned for the next forty years. In 2016, Manitou Cave of Alabama, a not-for-profit organization was formed and has restored and revitalized the vandalized cave, the overgrown property and the derelict historic midcentury modern visitor center. The cave received international recognition because of recent research and discoveries, and in 2021, MCAL was designated as a certified NPS Trail of Tears National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. More of the discoveries and history of this unique Alabama treasure. For more information visit www.olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482.