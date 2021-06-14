Mason Music Guitar Camp For Beginners
to
Mason Music: Mountain Brook Studio 2903 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
For the pre-teen who’s never picked up a guitar but wants to learn how to play in an encouraging environment, our beginner guitar camp will guide you through guitar basics like chords, strumming, reading, tuning, and best practice habits to get you playing real songs by the end of the week! This is a great camp for students age 9-13 to tackle the basics of the guitar before you jump into private lessons.
Info
Mason Music: Mountain Brook Studio 2903 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Camp, Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family