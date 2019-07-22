For students age 13-18 who have at least 2 years of experience on their instrument or have been to our Rock Band Camps or Rock Band League, we have OVERDRIVE – a one-of-a-kind, one-week camp where you’ll be plugged into bands that play together, write together and record together to create an actual demo of your music.
Mason Music Overdrive Rock Band Camp
Mason Music: Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35243
Camp, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
