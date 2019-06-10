Ahoy! It’s time to jump aboard and get ready to have a royally good time learning songs and special activities designed to teach your little 3-5 year old princesses and pirates a whole new world about music. Come be our guest - we’ll have the red carpet waiting for you!
Mason Music Princess and Pirate Preschool Music Camp
Mason Music: Mountain Brook Studio 2903 Cahaba Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
