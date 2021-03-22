Mason Music Spring Break Preschool Music Camp

to

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35243

Mason Music’s Spring Break Preschool Music Camp is the perfect way for your little ones to have fun exploring musical concepts in a creative environment. Everyone spends time with a teacher in small groups getting a hands-on introduction to the guitar, piano, drums, and violin while learning the basics of music theory. There will also be plenty of time for singing, dancing and creating musical instrument crafts to bring home each day! This camp is suggested for 3 to 5 year olds who are potty trained.

Info

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35243
Camp, Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
205-908-7059
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mason Music Spring Break Preschool Music Camp - 2021-03-22 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mason Music Spring Break Preschool Music Camp - 2021-03-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mason Music Spring Break Preschool Music Camp - 2021-03-22 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mason Music Spring Break Preschool Music Camp - 2021-03-22 09:00:00 ical