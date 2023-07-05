MBA Youth Football & Cheerleading - Fall 2023

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brooks Athletics.

Cheerleading - Fall 2023

The Junior Spartan Cheerleading program is open to all girls entering 2nd-5th grades, offering an opportunity to learn proper motion techniques, cheers, chants, and enjoy the company of friends.

The program will cheer for the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade MBA football programs.

New cheerleading uniforms are introduced this year, separate from the registration fee, and can be ordered at Over The Mountain Sporting Goods in Crestline. The deadline for uniform orders is July 25 to ensure timely delivery.

The HS Cheer Clinic will take place in August (specific dates to be announced).

The football season will run from mid-August to November 5, with flexible cheerleading practice schedules based on squad availability. Each squad requires a team mom, so interested individuals are encouraged to register as team parents.

For inquiries, please contact Cheerleading Commissioner Allyson Mouron at mouron.allyson@gmail.com.

The MBA Cheerleading Fee is $95.

Regular Registration: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 - Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Program Duration: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 - Sunday, November 5, 2023

Regular Registration Cost: $95

Tackle Football - Fall 2023

MBA Tackle Football is available for 3rd-6th graders, with the season spanning from mid-late August to early November. Players are required to undergo a mandatory evaluation/assessment, the details of which will be provided in the registration confirmation email. Guardian helmet covers, provided by MBA, must be worn for all practices and games.

Teams will be selected, and players will receive notifications by August 14 for those participating in contact football. Practice sessions and scrimmages will have a maximum duration of one hour and forty-five minutes, with players responsible for bringing their own water/hydration. Teams can practice from August 14 to September 8, and after the first game, each team is limited to three events per week, unless modified by MBA. Coaches will have the freedom to schedule practices on Saturday or Sunday, although most will be held Monday-Friday.

Games will be held at various locations such as Crestline Elementary, Mountain Brook Elementary, MBHS Spartan Stadium, MBHS Baseball field, or the JCC, taking place on both weekdays and Saturdays. The season will culminate in a Super Bowl for all leagues (except Flag Football) on November 5, with playoff games determining the participants.

The registration fee for MBA Tackle Football is $230.

Regular Registration: Thursday, May 18, 2023 - Thursday, August 10, 2023

Program Duration: Thursday, August 10, 2023 - Sunday, November 5, 2023

Regular Registration Cost: $230

For registration, call the Mountain Brook Athletics Weather Hotline (205) 802-0899 or visit mbathletics.org