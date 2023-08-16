Medicare Made Clear

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Medicare can be confusing, but our presenter, Michael Wimberly, will share information you need to know to get started with the program. We will cover choosing a plan, determining appropriate supplements, and topics like dental, hearing, and vision care. Mr. Wimberly is a licensed agent with United Healthcare who will share information and answer questions without a sales pitch. Please join us to learn more.

Today's event is free.

205-445-1121
