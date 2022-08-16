Meet & Greet, Grab Something to Eat!

Please join for us for a “Meet and Greet” with the Mountain Brook City Council candidates on August 16th on the lawn of City Hall from 6 - 7:30PM. Afterward, be sure and stick around Crestline Village and grab something to eat at one of our amazing restaurants! We hope you’ll take advantage of this opportunity to meet the candidates, other City Leadership, as well as the new Director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, Emily Jensen. The municipal election will be held on August 23rd. See you there!