Mental Health Monday: Arts in Medical Education

to

Virtual Mountain Brook, Alabama

In the US, a medical education is not usually associated with visual art, theatre games, or dance. However, there is a growing number of medical colleges integrating arts and humanities into the curriculum. This month we will discuss specific arts-based approaches to support the acquisition of medical knowledge, communication skills, patient care and procedural skills, and other key competencies.

Please contact Lauren Edwards with any questions (laurenme@uab.edu)

Info

Virtual Mountain Brook, Alabama
Art & Exhibitions, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Mental Health Monday: Arts in Medical Education - 2024-03-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mental Health Monday: Arts in Medical Education - 2024-03-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mental Health Monday: Arts in Medical Education - 2024-03-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mental Health Monday: Arts in Medical Education - 2024-03-18 12:00:00 ical