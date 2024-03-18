Mental Health Monday: Arts in Medical Education
to
Virtual Mountain Brook, Alabama
In the US, a medical education is not usually associated with visual art, theatre games, or dance. However, there is a growing number of medical colleges integrating arts and humanities into the curriculum. This month we will discuss specific arts-based approaches to support the acquisition of medical knowledge, communication skills, patient care and procedural skills, and other key competencies.
