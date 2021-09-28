Mindful Walk & Yoga

Meet at the Japanese Pavilion: Join Ashley Clarke of Earthkeeper Yoga for this is 75-minute class that includes a bit of mindful walking and group interaction, a teaching moment or two, and a 45-minute yoga practice in the beautiful setting of the Gardens. All levels welcome!

A note from the Friends: Registrants are encouraged to practice social distancing (marked spaces will be provided) and are required to bring their own yoga mats and props. Please note that face masks are required when interacting with others outside of your family group in the Gardens, and for entering the Garden Center. Face masks are not required while taking part in outdoor yoga classes. For your own safety and the safety of others, we ask that you preregister online.