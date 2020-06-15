MLab: Making a Musical (Virtual)

Learn how to make your very own musical! Using popular songs, students will craft their own original story with singing and dancing! They will then utilize their triple threat skills to perform one of the songs.

Ages: 7-10

Tuition: $100

Session 1: M-F, June 8-12

Afternoon Camp, 1:00-3:00PM

Session 2: M-F, June 15-19

Afternoon Camp, 1:00-3:00PM

Session 3: M-F, June 22-26

Afternoon Camp, 1:00-3:00PM

Virtual Classes/Camps will be no larger than 10 participants so that teaching artists can ensure the engagement and active participation of every student. Each session will have built in time for students to “socialize” together and to be fully ACTIVE!

Enrollees need access to the following:

Smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer with a camera & microphone

Internet connection

Personal space to move about (for dancing or for physical movement in character)

Camps are divided first by session, then by morning or afternoon. Camps within a given session are the same, no matter if you take morning or afternoon camps. Content is different from session to session, so sign up for all of them!