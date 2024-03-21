Moonlight Movies
to
Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Here we go again! Moonlight Movies at Lane Parke is back this March featuring Mama Mia!
In lieu of popcorn, treat yourself to a to-go dinner or drink from one of our restaurants! Details on the best deals you can find coming soon!
Movie will start at 6:30pm. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and we can't wait to see you there! 🎬✨
Info
Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
events, Film, Kids & Family