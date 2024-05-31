Moonlight Movies Feat. Encanto

This is one ✨MAGICAL✨ Moonlight Movies!

Moonlight Movies is back at Lane Parke on Friday, May 31st featuring. ENCANTO!🦋 In lieu of popcorn, treat yourself to a to-go dinner or drink from one of our restaurants! Details on the best deals you can find coming soon!

Movie will start at 6:30pm. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and we can't wait to see you there! 🎬🌙