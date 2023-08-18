Moonlight Movies
Moonlight Movies is back at Lane Parke with a classic, Ferris Bueller's Day Off!
There will be complimentary popcorn and cotton candy plus a photobooth! Don't forget to grab a to-go dinner or drink from one of our restaurants and stop by the Lane Parke tent for a giveaway!
We'll be out there at 6:30pm and the movie will start at 7! Bring your lawn chair or blanket and we can't wait to see you there! 🎥🍿🤩
