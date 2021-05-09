Mother’s Day Specials Fit for a Queen at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is inviting guests to treat their mothers to a royal Rare and Well Done® experience this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Opening early at 11 a.m., Perry's is offering special, new off-the-menu features like its Fennel-Crusted Salmon available all day, Brunch Cocktails available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Perry’s 3-Course Mother’s Day Sunday Supper beginning at 4 p.m. In addition, Perry’s full dinner menu will be available all day.

Perry’s Mother’s Day Feature is available for dine-in or to-go all day and includes Fennel-Crusted Salmon on braised fennel and leeks with navel orange butter served under a dome of roasted fennel seed smoke for $39. Top off the Mother’s Day Feature with Perry’s Brunch Cocktail options, which include a Mimosa, Brandy Milk Punch and Bloody Mary for only $7 each, available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beginning at 4 p.m., make your mother’s day with the 3-Course Mother’s Day Sunday Supper for $39. Available for dine-in or to-go, the feature includes a choice of soup or salad, dinner-sized Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and Dessert Trio (Vanilla Creme Brulee, Chocolate Crunch and Seasonal Cheesecake).

If looking for the perfect gift for mom, Perry’s Steakhouse Online Market offers options to ship items such as Perry’s Famous Pork Chop (lunch-cut and dinner sizes), a set of four of Perry’s Steak Knives, Perry’s Signature Steak Butter, Perry’s Signature Steak Seasoning and Perry’s gift cards.

For more information or to make reservations, visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597. Call for to-go orders, or order and pay online for curbside pickup at https://ordering.app/perryssteakhousegrille/. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee applied to food to-go purchases.