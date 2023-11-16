ALL IN Mountain Brook: ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely

ALL IN Mountain Brook is hosting a 3-part series on ADHD, led by Dr. Dale Wisely. Dale Wisely, Ph.D. has been a child and adolescent clinical psychologist for 39 years. He evaluated and treated youth with ADHD for 25 years and is one of the most experienced ADHD educators in Alabama. This is a 3-part series. November 2: ADHD: The Disorders - 12:00 pm and repeated at 6:00 pm (in-person at the MB Board of Education). November 9: ADHD: Treatment - 6:00 pm via Zoom. November 16: ADHD: Home & Family - 6:00 pm via Zoom. Please register for this FREE training at allinmountainbrook.org.