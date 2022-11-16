Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon
Country Club of Birmingham 3325 Country Club Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly luncheon on November 16th at 11:00. Mayor Stewart Welch and members of the City Council will share a State of the City Address during the luncheon.
To register and for more information please visit www.mtnbrookchamber.org.
