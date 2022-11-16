Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon

to

Country Club of Birmingham 3325 Country Club Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host its quarterly luncheon on November 16th at 11:00. Mayor Stewart Welch and members of the City Council will share a State of the City Address during the luncheon.

To register and for more information please visit www.mtnbrookchamber.org.

Info

Country Club of Birmingham 3325 Country Club Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama
Education & Learning, events, Meeting
2058713779
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon - 2022-11-16 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon - 2022-11-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon - 2022-11-16 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon - 2022-11-16 11:00:00 ical