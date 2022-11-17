Mountain Brook Police Department Community Safety Meeting

The Mountain Brook Police Department will be hosting Community Safety Meetings. During these meetings it is our aim to educate our residents on criminal activity within the City, as well as provide a forum for open dialogue. This conversation will be led by Captain Jason Carmack.

For your convenience, we are bringing these meetings as close to your home as we can and hosting them at a location within your neighborhood. Please plan on coming to one of the meetings at the location closest to your home.

The same information will be covered at all locations. If you are unable to attend the meeting within your particular community, you are welcome to join us at any of the times listed.