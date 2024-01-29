ALL IN Mountain Brook and Safe & Healthy Homewood Collaborative: "Highs Hidden in Plain Sight" with Jermaine Galloway, AKA "The Tall Cop"
Mountain Brook High School 3650 Bethune Drive , Mountain Brook, Alabama
ALL IN Mountain Brook and Safe & Healthy Homewood Collaborative are hosting “Highs Hidden in Plain Sight.” Jermaine Galloway, aka The Tall Cop, will speak about the current alcohol, drug, and concealment trends and identifiers, as well as "hidden highs" specific to our area. Please register for this FREE event at allinmountainbrook.org. Please note that this event is open to adults only.
