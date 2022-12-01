Mountain Brook Village & English Village Holiday Open House

Mountain Brook Village and English Village will host their holiday open houses on the evening of Thursday, December 1st. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce is excited to offer trolley transportation around the Villages from 4:30 until 8:30, so shoppers can park once and enjoy events in both villages. English Village will be having their Poker Run from 5-7 p.m. with opportunities to win prizes and visit Santa. Mistletoe & Mimosas, hosted by Crawford Square, will take place in Lane Parke from 5-7 p.m., including festive drinks and food.