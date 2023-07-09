Under the Mountain presents Hardware

Summers are Strange with Under the Mountain! We have 3 months of fearsome flicks, featuring thrills, chills, and practical special effects that are out of this world. Just in time to miss the 4th of July, our second entry this summer is a bona fide fireworks display of a movie—the wildly imaginative Richard Stanley’s 1990 cyberpunk slasher, Hardware!

Mark 13 is a government-built killing machine programmed with artificial intelligence, able to repair and recharge itself from any energy source. Through a series of coincidences, the cyborg’s head ends up in the home of a sculptress as a bizarre Christmas present from her boyfriend. Once inside its new home, the cyborg promptly reconstructs the rest of its body using a variety of household utensils and proceeds to go on a murderous rampage.

YOU CAN’T STOP PROGRESS.

1990 / 93 minutes

We will have music, a free spooky short story featuring illustrations, raffle prizes, candy, snacks, and complimentary adult beverages for those old enough.

Doors 6:30; event starts at 7:00pm

This event is 18+

This screening is brought to you by Under the Mountain, a series of horror-related events hosted by the O’Neal Library. Join us for exclusive horror author events, chilling movie screenings, and many more macabre things to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us @undrmtn on Instagram and Twitter for the latest on upcoming events.

Under the Mountain can be reached at undrmtn@gmail.com