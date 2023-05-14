Under the Mountain presents The Wicker Man

A FREE SCREENING OF THE 1973 FOLK HORROR CLASSIC

Celebrate spring Under the Mountain with a very special screening of the iconic folk horror classic THE WICKER MAN (1973)!

Inspired by David Pinner's 1967 novel Ritual, THE WICKER MAN centers on the visit of Police Sergeant Neil Howie to the isolated Scottish island of Summerisle in search of a missing girl. Howie, a devout Christian, is appalled to find that the inhabitants of the island have abandoned Christianity and now practice a form of Celtic paganism.

Your appointment with THE WICKER MAN awaits!

We will have music, a free spooky short story featuring illustrations, raffle prizes, candy, snacks, and complimentary adult beverages for those old enough.

1973 / 92 minutes

Doors 6:30; event starts at 7:00pm

This event is 18+

This screening is brought to you by Under the Mountain, a brand new series of horror-related events hosted by the O’Neal Library. Join us for exclusive horror author events, chilling movie screenings, and many more macabre things to come.

Under the Mountain can be reached at undrmtn@gmail.com