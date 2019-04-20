Join Hand in Paw on April 20th as we celebrate our 10th Annifursary of Mutt Strut, a dog friendly 5k and one mile fun run! Grab your dog and get ready for the paw-ty at UAB Campus Green. Come early to visit with vendors, listen to music and enjoy food trucks. Then get ready to lace up your shoes for the 5k and one mile races! There will even be activities for the kids, making Mutt Strut a fun filled day for the whole family! Round up your friends, family and pets and make plans to be at Mutt Strut by registering today!