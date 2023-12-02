Nature Journaling with Author Whit Gibbons

Join the author for a discussion of his naturalist memoir "Salleyland," featuring live specimens of reptiles and amphibians native to Alabama, practical advice for embracing your inner scientist, and a guided exercise in nature journaling, weather permitting. Gibbons will be available to sign books after the presentation.

Free event in the O’Neal Library Community Meeting Room. Register and learn more here: https://www.oneallibrary.org/event/9161326.