Nature Journaling with Whit Gibbons

Renowned naturalist and writer Whit Gibbons is the author or editor of 25 books on herpetology and ecology. He is Professor Emeritus of Ecology, University of Georgia, and former Head of the Environmental Outreach and Education program at the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory (SREL).

In his most recent book Salleyland: Wildlife Adventures in Swamps, Sandhills, and Forests, Gibbons relays his experiences turning a tract of abandoned farmland where the South Carolina piedmont meets the coastal plain into his family’s personal outdoor learning laboratory.

Inspired by nature’s power to excite, educate, and provide a sense of place in the world, Gibbons invites readers to learn about their surrounding environments by describing his latest adventures and sharing expert advice for exploring the world in which we live. Peppered throughout with colorful personal anecdotes and told with Gibbons’s affable style and wit, Salleyland is more than a personal memoir or a record of place. Rather, it is an exercise in learning about a patch of nature, thereby reminding us to open our eyes to the complexity and wonder of the natural world.

Join the author for a discussion of Salleyland, featuring live specimens of reptiles and amphibians native to Alabama, practical advice for embracing your inner scientist, and a guided exercise in nature journaling, weather permitting. Gibbons will be available to sign books after the presentation.

***Books will not be sold at this program. If you would like to purchase a copy in advance to bring for signature, they are available here: https://whitgibbons.com/books-2/.

For more information, contact Sara at 205-445-1115 or shardy@oneallibrary.org.