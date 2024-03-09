Needle Felting with Mollie McFarland

to

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

registration required

ENJOY A COZY AFTERNOON OF CRAFTING!

Needle felting involves sculpting shapes and figures using wool and special felting needles. It’s a simple yet versatile technique that allows you to create cute and amazing things with just a few supplies. Today, Mollie McFarland will teach you how to begin making your own creations! All supplies provided.

For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

Photo by Winston Chen on Unsplash

Info

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Crafts, Library
205-445-1121
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Needle Felting with Mollie McFarland - 2024-03-09 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Needle Felting with Mollie McFarland - 2024-03-09 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Needle Felting with Mollie McFarland - 2024-03-09 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Needle Felting with Mollie McFarland - 2024-03-09 15:00:00 ical