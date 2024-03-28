Neurodivergent Community Group: Interest Meeting

Calling all neurodivergent adults! The O’Neal Library is hosting an interest meeting to form a Neurodivergent Community Group. If you have ADHD, ASD, SPD, or a neurodivergence of any kind, this group is for you.

Meet other neurodivergent adults in the community, discuss your experiences, and share resources and strategies with one another. Pizza and drinks will be provided.

Please register here if you'd like to receive email announcements prior to the meeting: https://www.oneallibrary.org/event/10053419. If you have any questions or would like to discuss accommodations, contact Sara Hardy at shardy@oneallibrary.org.