Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Nordic Walking with certified instructor Dr. Leroy Hurt. Join in for a fun, low-impact aerobic workout that's perfect for active agers and those with joint issues. Discover the technique and use of poles in Nordic walking that will burn up to 46% more calories over regular aerobic walking. No experience required and loaner poles will be available. Admission is free. Visit OLLI website to see all local Fall classes.

205-348-6482
