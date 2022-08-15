OLLI Open House
to
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy , Birmingham, Alabama 35244
Join us for the OLLI of Greater Birmingham open house featuring magical entertainment! The Fall Catalog will be available listing the courses, field trips, and other fun and educational offerings coming up. Refreshments and entertainment and this is a free event. Find us in The Riverchase Room on the lower level off Carl Raines Road. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.
Info
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy , Birmingham, Alabama 35244
Education & Learning, events