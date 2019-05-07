OLLI Summer Resgistration & Social

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham hosts OLLI's Summer Registration for OLLI's summer classes and events plus a social on Tuesday May 7th, 10;30 AM - 12:00 PM at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center - Dogwood Room. Special tips on gardening from professional florist Beth White. Enjoy coffee, tea, and refreshments and learn about and register for the summer term.

Info
Education & Learning
