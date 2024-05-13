OLLI Summer Semester Showcase

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UA Greater Birmingham chapter Invites you to our Summer Showcase for the Summer Semester of courses, trips, and social events for +55 adults. Come and learn about all of our summer offerings and sign up for the summer semester. The Summer Showcase is on May 13th from 10am - 1:30pm at the Riverchase United Methodist Church, Riverchase Room, 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, AL 35244 (enter from Carl Raines Lake Road). For more information visit www.olli.ua.edu or call OLLI offices (205) 348-6482.