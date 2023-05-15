OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Chapter Summer Open House

The success of an adult Lifelong Learning program, with an emphasis on community and living life to the fullest, is being celebrated.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at The University of Alabama Greater Birmingham is hosting its 2023 Summer Open House events. See below for the event date:

• OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Chapter

May 15, 2023

Riverchase United Methodist Church

Riverchase Room

Entertainment by The Homewood Players

10:00 am to noon

Look for the OLLI sign in the lower-level parking lot off the Carl Raines Lake Road entrance.