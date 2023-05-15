OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Chapter Summer Open House
to
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy , Birmingham, Alabama 35244
The success of an adult Lifelong Learning program, with an emphasis on community and living life to the fullest, is being celebrated.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at The University of Alabama Greater Birmingham is hosting its 2023 Summer Open House events. See below for the event date:
• OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Chapter
May 15, 2023
Riverchase United Methodist Church
Riverchase Room
Entertainment by The Homewood Players
10:00 am to noon
Look for the OLLI sign in the lower-level parking lot off the Carl Raines Lake Road entrance.