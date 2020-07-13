Once Upon a Ballet - entering 1st – 3rd graders

The perfect camp for your budding ballerina! Campers will discover the familiar folktales of ballet and learn classical dance steps and gestures of famous characters. Make costume pieces, explore the use of props, and dance along with the traditional music of Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and others!

July 13-17 | 9:00-11:30am | $120

All camps are led by professional staff in our studios in Homewood.

Camps have been shortened and will not include lunch time together.

Camps will have a smaller number of campers than normal to allow for social distancing as much as possible.