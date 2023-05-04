Overtures @ TrimTab

Our first season of Tunes on Tap concludes with a triumphant return to TrimTab Brewing Co. Following last year's wildly successful Tap Takeover in celebration of our 100th anniversary, we're thrilled to bring the orchestra back to TrimTab and share the joy of music with the community!

The concert will be about one hour long. Food and drink will be available for purchase on site. To learn more about TrimTab Brewing Co. click here.