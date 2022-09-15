Parenting the Teenage Driver

ALL IN MOUNTAIN BROOK and MOUNTAIN BROOK SCHOOLS present this talk.

Dr. Dale Wisely, clinical psychologist and executive director of ALL IN MOUNTAIN BROOK, has provided this popular talk for parents of new drivers for 25 years. Motor vehicle crashes remain the number one killer of youth, and also contributes to disabling injuries, legal problems, and other terrible outcomes. Join Dr. Wisely to learn not only of the danger to our youth, but to learn positive steps parents can take to reduce the risk of motor vehicle crashes.